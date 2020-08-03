Man charged in Buckhannon after entering home and threatening a woman with a firearm, officers say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after entering a woman’s home and threatening her with a firearm, officers said.

On July 31, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call involving a firearm occurring on Rustic Drive in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Haislip

The caller stated that she woke up to Joseph Haislip, 28, of Buckhannon, pointing a gun at her after she had left her front and screen doors unlocked and she fell asleep on her couch, officers said.

The woman said that “she had fallen asleep on the couch when she heard someone come in,” and that when she woke up Haislip was “holding a handgun about 1 foot from her head,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Haislip “started yelling about people talking about him and conspiring against him,” and that the firearm he had held to her head was a “small handgun” that was “dark in color,” officers said.

The victim stated that Haislip had previously pulled a gun on another man a week prior, and “made a comment about him in passing,” and that Haislip had “made threats of retaliation,” in the past, according to the complaint.

Five minutes after the complaint call was made, officers said they observed a male in dark clothing crossing the Poe Bridge on Marion Street whom they were able to identify as Haislip; when officers made contact with him, they performed a search of his person for weapons and found a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun in his waistband.

Officers secured the weapon and found that the magazine was fully loaded, as well as having a round chambered, according to the complaint.

Haislip has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.