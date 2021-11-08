BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after passing out in a vehicle with a two-year-old child and narcotics present.

Lucas Ridgeway

On Nov. 5, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart in Buckhannon in reference to a welfare check on an individual passed out in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, EMS has already woke the man, identified as Lucas Ridgeway, 30, of Buckhannon, and he was responsive, officers said.

EMS workers told officers they had found Ridgeway in the vehicle “passed out behind the steering wheel with burnt aluminum foil in his lap and a lighter in his hand,” and that there was a 2-year-old child located in the rear seat of the vehicle in a car seat, according to the complaint.

Officers then spoke with Ridgeway who stated he did not have any drugs or paraphernalia on him, but when officers searched his wallet, they found a naloxone strip and two wax paper folds containing heroin, officers said.

While speaking with officers, Ridgeway “admitted to smoking heroin … earlier in the day and that he was just holding the aluminum foil,” according to the complaint.

Ridgeway has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.