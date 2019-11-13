Man charged in connection to alleged robbery of Smoke Time Sam’s in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man has been charged in connection to an alleged robbery at the Smoke Time Sam’s store in Clarksburg.

Timothy Merritt

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 12, Timothy Merritt, 25, of Clarksburg, went into Smoke Time Sam’s in Clarksburg holding a pistol and ordered an employee to give him all the money in the cash registers and safe.

The employee acquiesced to Merritt’s demands and gave him all the money in the store, then Merritt told the employee and store’s customers to enter the restroom before he fled out the back door onto Hart Street, officers said.

Later, officers found Merritt on Duncan Avenue wearing only a t-shirt, shorts and black slip-on shoes in 20-degree weather, according to the complaint. A search of the area located a gray Walmart bag with $3,256 in cash, as well as finding Merritt’s clothing in the area, officers said.

Merritt is charged with first-degree robbery and grand larceny. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.