Man charged in Elkins accused of selling marijuana to confidential informant on multiple occasions

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Elkins after being accused of selling marijuana to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.

In April, task force members with the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force completed two controlled buys of marijuana from an individual in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Collin Elswick

During those buys, a confidential informant purchased one ounce of marijuana for $200, and did the same during a second buy, from Collin Elswick, 22, of Elkins, at a home on 1st Street in Elkins, task force members said.

On April 14, task force officers obtained a search warrant for the home where the buys took place, and on April 16, task force members executed the search warrant, according to the complaint.

During the search, task force members located a small container with a “crystal wax substance”; two bags containing a green leafy substance; a small glass vial containing presumed DMT; a container with a “substance believed to be THC/DABS”; packaging material; a set of digital scales; firearms; magazines; ammunition; and $8,190, task force members said.

On that same date, Elswick spoke with task force members and stated that “he does sell marijuana and has sold a lot of times,” and that he “usually buys two to four pounds at a time.” He also said the currency found during the search “was from selling marijuana,” according to the complaint.

Elswick has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $15,000.