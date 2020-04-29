Man charged in Elkins after 6-year-old girl discloses he sexually abused her and her sister, deputies say

ELKINS, W.Va. — An Elkins man has been charged after a 6-year-old girl disclosed in a forensic interview that he sexually abused her and her sister.

On April 19, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating that a 6-year-old girl had disclosed that she had been sexually abused, according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Anderson

The girl disclosed during a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center that Justin Anderson, 25, of Elkins, had sexually assaulted her and her sister, deputies said. The girl also stated that “when her mom is not around, Anderson makes them have sex,” and that “she gets red down there from that,” according to the complaint.

In the interview, the minor stated that the incidents happened at multiple places in the home, and that Anderson “makes them watch sex videos on his phone,” deputies said. Later that day, deputies obtained a search warrant for Anderson’s phone and found “obscene photographs via Snapchat,” according to the complaint.

Deputies also learned of another incident that happened in August or September 2019, during which time Anderson was watching pornography on his phone and masturbating in the living room. During that incident, the girl walked into the room, according to a criminal complaint.

When Anderson saw the girl, he asked her to perform oral sex, but after she performed the act for “about 15 seconds,” Anderson told her to go back to her room, and Anderson told deputies that it “happened one time only,” deputies said.

On April 27, Anderson agreed to take a polygraph examination at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, where he waived his Miranda rights, according to the complaint. During the test, Anderson “showed deception,” deputies said.

When Anderson was advised that deputies had caught him showing deception in his answers, he confessed to the incident in 2019, deputies said, and he later told deputies that he wasn’t “completely truthful and forthcoming” when he first spoke to them.

Anderson has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a guardian. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,000.