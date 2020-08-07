Man charged in Elkins after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot and kill’ people in Davis Medical Center’s Direct Care Center for refusing to give him money

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man had been arrested in Elkins after threatening to “shoot and kill” people in the Davis Medical Center’s Direct Care center when they refused to give him money, troopers said.

On Aug. 5, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call from Davis Medical Center’s Direct Care in reference to a man threatening to “shoot and kill people,” according to a criminal complaint.

Larry Gainer

When troopers arrived on scene, they found Larry Gainer, 44, of Elkins, walking along the Beverly Five Lane, troopers said.

Later, when troopers spoke to witnesses to the incident, they were told that Gainer “entered Direct Care asking for money,” to which he was told to go to the Department of Health and Human Resources, according to the complaint.

After being told to seek out the DHHR, witnesses said Gainer “appeared to become agitated” and “began throwing his arms around and began threatening to shoot and kill people in order to get his money,” officers said.

Gainer has been charged with terroristic threats. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.