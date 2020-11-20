Man charged in Fairmont after deputies find 3.6 oz of marijuana during traffic stop

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Fairmont after deputies said they found 3.6 ounces of marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Nov. 19, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were “running a stationary radar” on the Gateway Connector in Fairmont when they observed a vehicle travelling at 57 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, and during that time officers “could smell a strong odor of marijuana,” deputies said.

Camden Long

When deputies asked the driver if there was anything in the vehicle, a passenger in the back seat, identified as Camden Long, 19, of Fairmont, “handed [deputies] a bag of marijuana,” according to the complaint.

Upon asking the driver to exit the vehicle, she told deputies “she has told her friends she does not allow marijuana in the vehicle,” and gave consent for deputies to search her vehicle, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found “three more bags along with cash and packaging material” in a fanny pack where Long had been seated; the marijuana weighed 3.6 ounces altogether, according to the complaint.

Long has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.