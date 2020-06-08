Man charged in Fairmont after eluding police during pursuit with a minor in his vehicle

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after eluding police during a pursuit in Marion County with a juvenile in his vehicle.

On March 29, officers with the Fairmont Police Department heard a “burnout” or a car making an attempt to make a “very sudden stop,” and then observed a white Volvo sedan going southbound on Fairmont Avenue “in an erratic and reckless” way, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Pyles

Officers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, at which point the vehicle’s driver, identified as Christopher Pyles, 21, of Morgantown, turned the Volvo around in a driveway, officers said.

Also in the vehicle was a juvenile male in the passenger seat, and when officers attempted the traffic stop on Pyles’ vehicle, he began to flee by passing the white fog line to pass officers’ cruiser, according to the complaint.

During the pursuit, Pyles reached speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on Fairmont Avenue, and during that time, Pyles approached another vehicle driving in the same direction and crossed the line to drive into the opposing lane, officers said.

After passing the vehicle, the vehicle went “over the crest of a blind hill where oncoming traffic could not be seen,” and at that point, he evaded officers for that incident, according to the complaint.

On that same day, officers received a complaint of a stolen vehicle which matched the description of the Volvo Pyles was driving, and officers later obtained video footage showing Pyles tampering with a vehicle then stealing the Volvo, officers said.

Pyles is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.