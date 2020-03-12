Man charged in Fairmont after police say he was under the influence and allowed an infant to fall and injure himself

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Fairmont after police say he was under the influence of a controlled substance and allowed an infant to fall and injure himself from a bed in the room.

On March 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call in reference to a 4-month-old child that had fallen off a bed in a room at the Country Club Motor Lodge in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Hudgins

Before officers arrived, they were informed by dispatch that the caller sounded like he was under the influence and acting hysterical while on the call, and when they arrived, they spoke with Jeffrey Hudgins, 30, of Fairmont, officers said.

While speaking with Hudgins, officers said “it was visibly obvious that Hudgins was under the influence of a controlled substance,” and that he was exhibiting slurred speech, exaggerated movements and emotions, according to the complaint.

When asked what happened, Hudgins said he could not recall, and that the 4-month-old was on the bed with him and had fallen, resulting in the infant sustaining large bruises on his forehead, red marks on the back of his head and a bloody — possibly broken — nose, officers said.

Officers also found Hudgins in possession of various items of drug paraphernalia, such as glass smoking devices and containers which indicated “[Hudgins’] use of controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Hudgins is charged with child neglect resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.