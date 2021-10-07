Man charged in fatal 2020 Monongalia County shooting pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man charged in a fatal 2020 shooting in Monongalia County has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Michael Corney

According to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Corney entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in the Sept. 2020 shooting of Chadwick Malone before Monongalia County Judge Susan Tucker and Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher on Monday.

As a result of the plea, a sentencing will take place on Nov. 8 before Judge Tucker; the sentencing for second-degree murder holds a definite term of no less than 10 years and no more than 40 years, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The sentencing will occur following a pre-sentencing investigation; the state will ask for Corney to receive the full 40 year term, the prosecutor’s office said.

Corney remains in the North Central Regional Jail.