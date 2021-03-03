Man charged in Gilmer County for sexually abusing minor 2012–2017 has been charged with abusing another juvenile during the 1970s

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A man charged in Gilmer County for sexually abusing a minor from the dates of 2012 to 2017 has been charged with abusing another juvenile during the 1970s.

On Feb. 11, a woman met with troopers at the Glenville detachment of the West Virginia State Police asking to file charges against a man who sexually abused her during a period from 1975 to 1977, according to a complaint.

Earnest Richards

During those years, Earnest Richards, 72, of Normantown, abused her “on numerous occasions,” during which he would “show her nude pornographic magazines,” troopers said.

While forcing her to view the magazines, Richards would “direct her to do things she otherwise would not have,” and also expose his genitals, according to the complaint.

Richards would also force the female to perform sexual acts, and would “intrude on her while taking a bath” … “without her consent,” troopers said.

Richards has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse by parent or guardian. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.