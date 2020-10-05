Man charged in Grafton after deputies say he intended to sell ‘bath salts’ to catch up on bills he was ‘behind on’

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A Grafton man is in custody after deputies said he intended to sell “bath salts” in order to pay for his bills which he claimed he was “behind on.”

On Oct. 1, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department arrived at a residence on Trap Springs Road in Grafton to execute a search warrant on the premises, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicholas Swisher

Deputies came into contact with Nicholas Swisher, 46, of Grafton, during the search and read him his Miranda rights, deputies said.

During the search, deputies located a crystal-like substance underneath the sink which officers presumed was methamphetamine, but when it did not test positive as such, they were informed the substance was ‘bath salts,’ according to the complaint.

Also during the search, deputies located a set of digital scales, after which Swisher informed them “that they were financially struggling,” and that they were only able “to consume personal amounts of methamphetamine,” deputies said.

Since Swisher knew the substance in the bag was not methamphetamine, he told officers it “was likely going to be sold in order for [Swisher] to have money necessary to pay the bills,” which Swisher said “they were behind on,” according to the complaint.

Swisher has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.