Man charged in Grafton for allegedly pushing victims’ vehicle down the road, shooting a pistol at it

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly ramming into and pushing someone else’s vehicle down the road then firing a pistol at it.

On May 11, officers with the Grafton Police Department were informed of a call of shots fired at a residence on Pearl Street in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived to the scene, they heard multiple people “screaming, yelling and relaying information,” and then officers approached a black Toyota Tacoma with two men inside, officers said.

George Cassell

One of the men in the vehicle was identified as George Cassell, 60, of Grafton, and officers told him and the other male to remain in the vehicle while they spoke with witnesses at the scene, according to the complaint, but while officers were speaking with a witness at the scene, Cassell fled after the other male got out of the truck.

The witness told officers that Cassell had rammed into her vehicle and “pushed her multiple times from the end of Walnut Street until the 700 block of Pearl Street,” deputies said, and another witness at the scene stated that she saw Cassell pass her in the Tacoma after an altercation and that the other male in the vehicle “threatened to kill her” while tapping on her vehicle’s window with a pistol.

After the alleged threat, the witness stated that Cassell and the other male drove off and the ramming incident occurred, and officers were able to obtain camera footage of the incident, according to the complaint, and the footage was able to corroborate what victims at the scene had told officers.

Later, officers were told that gunshots had been fired at the victim’s vehicle and they were able to find two shell casings for a .40 caliber round as well as an ejected .40 caliber round “along the same way of travel as the occurrence,” officers said.

On the victim’s vehicle, officers noted that they saw three bullet holes and were unable to find the weapon at the scene, and according to the complaint, Cassell said he and the other male had pursued the victims because they believed they “had broken into their house earlier that day.”

Cassell has been charged with unlawful assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.