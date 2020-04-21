Man charged in Mannington after allegedly striking boy in the head with a motorcycle helmet

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Mannington after allegedly striking a juvenile in the head with a motorcycle helmet.

On April 20, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Crabapple Run Road in Mannington in reference to a domestic violence call, according to a criminal complaint.

While on their way to the scene of the incident, dispatch informed deputies that an adult male had struck a juvenile male on the head with a motorcycle helmet, deputies said, and that the juvenile had left the residence and went to another location.

Joshua Knight

When deputies arrived to where the juvenile had fled to, he informed them that Joshua Knight, 32, of Mannington, had struck him in the head with a motorcycle helmet, and deputies noticed a “knot about the size of a golf ball on the juvenile’s head,” according to the complaint.

After speaking with the minor, deputies went to the residence on Crabapple Run Road where the incident occurred and spoke with a female at the residence who had a “blood covered wound on her left lower jaw line,” deputies said.

The woman said she received the wound as a result of attempting to intervene with Knight striking the minor with the motorcycle helmet, and Knight struck her and caused the wound and chipped one of her teeth, according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Knight if he struck the child, Knight replied, “that from what he had been told, he bumped him in the head with a helmet,” deputies said, and that he would not actually admit to striking the juvenile.

Deputies also asked what happened to the woman’s face, and Knight replied that he “pushed her out the of the way,” according to the complaint.

Knight is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.