Man charged in Marion County after being under the influence and harming a child in his care, deputies say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies said he harmed a child in his care in Marion County while he was under the influence of alcohol.

On July 22, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence at Camelot Village in reference to a call of a domestic incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Bobby Mullins

When deputies arrived at the residence, they spoke with Bobby Mullins, 35, of Fairmont, who was caring for three children at the home at the time deputies arrived, deputies said.

While investigating the scene, deputies learned that “Mullins had been drinking through the night and the children had been concerned,” so they called someone to let them know about Mullins’ drinking and “Mullins was angry about that and there was arguing,” according to the complaint.

During the argument, “Mullins was alleged to have grabbed [one of the children] by the neck area and shoved her,” at which point “the children then locked themselves in a bedroom” until deputies arrived, deputies said.

When deputies spoke to Mullins, they were “able to detect the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” and that he had “slurred speech and glassy and bloodshot eyes” while he “swayed while standing and used the banister for assistance while standing,” according to the complaint.

Deputies had Mullins take a preliminary breath test, which yielded a 0.240 BAC result, at which point deputies showed the result to Mullins and read him the result, deputies said.

Mullins has been charged with gross child neglect risking serious bodily injury or death. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.