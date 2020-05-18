Man charged in Morgantown after allegedly hitting boy, pregnant woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man had been charged in Morgantown after hitting a pregnant woman and her son, deputies said.

On May 17, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic incident in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Russel Stout

When deputies responded, they met with a female victim at the residence who stated that she was 11 weeks pregnant and that Russell Stout, 25, of Morgantown, had hit her in the stomach, deputies said.

The victim said that the incident happened after she began to defend her 10-year-old son from Stout attacking him, according to the complaint, and when deputies observed the child, he had “marks on his back, arm and face.”

The boy also had “a bump on the back of the head from being hit with a metal toy truck,” and the victim stated that she “has had increasing concerns with [Stout]’s behavior,” deputies stated.

Stout has been charged with child abuse causing injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.