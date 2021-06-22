Man charged in Morgantown after allegedly waving a gun and hitting a car while trying “to buy crack cocaine,” officers say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Morgantown after allegedly waving a gun and hitting a car while trying “to buy crack cocaine,” officers said.

On June 19, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to the Little General at the intersection of Van Vooris and Chestnut Ridge roads in Morgantown for a brandishing call, according to a criminal complaint.

Corey Marable

While en route, officers were advised that a male, later identified as Corey Marable, 43, of Westover, “was on scene waving a black firearm near the gas pumps,” officers said.

When officers arrived, they met with “two females in the parking lot who yelled and told officers that the suspect [Marable] had fled in an SUV,” and showed a photo of Marable wearing a neon yellow shirt and driving a dark green GMC Envoy, according to the complaint.

While performing their investigation, officers were told that Marable “had thrown the firearm in the parking lot,” and they later recovered the handgun in a black back, officers said.

At that point, Marable returned to the scene “speeding into the parking lot in the green Envoy,” and he exited the vehicle and “began yelling,” according to the complaint.

Officers “ordered him to turn around,” and they then “placed handcuffs on him”; during the time he was “highly agitated,” and said that “he had come to the gas station to buy crack cocaine and was ‘ripped off’,” officers said.

Witnesses at the scene stated that Marable “allegedly ‘hit another vehicle behind him’,” then ‘pulled out a firearm and started waving a gun,’ according to the complaint.

Marable has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.