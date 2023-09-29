MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who police say was found passed out in a Sheetz parking lot in Monongalia County has been arrested for drugs.

On Sept. 28, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the Sheetz on Chaplin Road in Morgantown in reference to two people “passed out in the front seat” of a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Wolfe

When deputies arrived on scene, they said they made contact with a man, identified as Christopher Wolfe, 32, of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, and a woman passed out in a vehicle. Deputies said that they had to knock on the window of the vehicle to wake them up.

While speaking with Wolfe and the woman, deputies “observed two glass smoking devices with residue sitting in plain view,” and asked the two to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After exiting the vehicle, deputies said that Wolfe “began to flee on foot,” but was quickly apprehended. A K-9 unit was then deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle and signaled for the presence of narcotics.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and located a backpack with “large quantities” of prescription pills, marijuana, presumed fentanyl, sets of scales, packaging material and a “large sum” of cash, the complaint said.

Wolfe has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.