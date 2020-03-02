Man charged in Morgantown after deputies say they found controlled substances in plain sight in his vehicle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged with possession with intent after deputies find felony quantities of controlled substances in plain sight in his vehicle while investigating an unrelated incident.

On March 1, deputies with the Monongalia Sheriff’s Department reported to a complaint of shots fired on Walnut Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they performed a sweep of the parking garage on Walnut Street in an attempt to find additional information, identify further witnesses and victims of the incident, deputies said.

During the search, deputies observed a black Chrysler parked in a handicap spot toward the entrance of the garage with its driver’s side window open and the rear passenger side window partially down despite there appearing to be no one present in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Calvin Langford

As deputies approached the vehicle, they saw a glasses case in the passenger seat with two small bags of presumed marijuana and one large bag of presumed crack rock cocaine, deputies said, and as deputies investigated the vehicle, a male began asking questions.

Deputies identified the male as Calvin Langford, 34, of Morgantown, and asked if the vehicle belonged to him, to which he replied it did not, according to the complaint. When deputies ran his information, they found that the vehicle was registered with his name as that of the owner, deputies said.

After finding out that Langford was the vehicle’s owner, deputies detained him and found flakes of white powder in Langford’s pockets while performing a search of his person, and the flakes tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint.

Langford is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.