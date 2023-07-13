MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officers say that while they were arresting a Morgantown man for drugs, he “attempted to run.”

On July 12, officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Brockway Avenue in Morgantown “due to an improper display of license plate,” according to a criminal complaint.

Lamont Alexander

Officers said that when they spoke with the vehicle’s driver, they “detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” and then asked the vehicle’s occupants, including Lamont Alexander, 39, of Morgantown, to exit while a search was conducted.

During the search, officers located a backpack containing a bag of presumed cocaine in front of Alexander’s seat in the vehicle, according to the complaint. When officers told them they were going to be put in handcuffs, Alexander “started to step away and attempted to run,” officers said.

At that point, Alexander was “escorted to the ground and placed in handcuffs,” and a search of his person was then performed, which resulted in officers locating multiple bags of cocaine weighing a total of 19.2 grams, as well as 11.1 grams of meth, officers said.

Alexander has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $55,000 bond.