The Citizens Bank on High Street and Walnut Street in Morgantown that was robbed on July 12, 2022.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is facing charges after deputies say he robbed the Citizens Bank on High Street Tuesday afternoon.

Rickey Murray

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. According to the complaint against him, 65-year-old Rickey Murray entered the Citizens Bank wearing a visor and a bandage on his face and told the teller he had a gun.

The complaint states he got away with an unknown amount of cash from the drawer and that video surveillance footage shows him headed east on Walnut Street, removing the visor and a sweater he was wearing, and putting them atop a garbage can before entering the South Park neighborhood.

According to the complaint, a detective recognized Murray as the man from the footage after coming across him on High Street while investigating an unrelated incident.

Murray has been charged with felony bank robbery. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, he was booked into the North Central Regional Jail at 1 a.m. Wednesday. As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, no bail amount was listed.