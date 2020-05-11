Man charged in Morgantown for attempting to force himself on a woman in his truck, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Monongalia County after attempting to force himself on a woman in his truck, deputies said.

On May 11, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call at the area of Owl Creek Road and Goshen Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Thomas Mullins

Deputies said that a female caller had informed them that Thomas Mullins, 53, of Foster, had “attempted to ‘force himself on her’ and she was running away and being chased” by Mullins.

When deputies traced the caller’s GPS location from the cell phone, it showed the call was coming from that area, according to the complaint, and the caller informed deputies that Mullins was in a black Dodge truck.

Upon arrival, deputies located the black truck driving slowly on Goshen Road and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and when deputies spoke with the driver they identified him as Mullins, deputies said.

Deputies instructed Mullins to exit the vehicle, and when he did, deputies noticed that Mullins’ belt was “unbuckled and dangling from his pants,” and that it was out of one loop on his pants, according to the complaint.

Mullins told deputies that “he was looking for a female who was riding with him,” and that he and the female had been arguing when she ran away and that “he was driving on the road” … “and walking around with a flashlight looking for her” deputies said.

When deputies performed a pat down on Mullins, they found a condom in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, at which point Mullins told deputies he had come off the interstate to use the restroom and that was why his belt was unbuckled, according to the complaint.

Deputies then asked Mullins why he hadn’t gone to the gas station to use the restroom, and he responded by saying “he didn’t think he was allowed in without a mask,” at which point deputies noticed the passenger seat of the truck was reclined, deputies said.

After deputies told Mullins what they saw, he “admitted he went to Owl Creek Road to have sex” with the female caller who had informed deputies of the incident, and when officers spoke to the victim, she said that she had been riding in the front seat of Mullins’ truck when she fell asleep, according to the complaint.

The victim said that when she woke up, “Mullins said, ‘you own me,’ and pulled his [genitals] out of his pants,” and when she refused to perform sexual acts, Mullins grabbed her by the head and attempted to force her, deputies said.

When Mullins grabbed the victim, he broke her glasses, however, Mullins claimed that when he got out of the vehicle to use the bathroom, the victim attempted to run away, “so he grabbed her to prevent her from running,” according to the complaint, and that’s when Mullins claims her glasses broke.

Deputies then asked if the female had been asleep, and he told them ‘not really,’ and that he and the victim had discussed having sex and the victim said she was tired, deputies said, and when Mullins was asked if he and the victim had just talked about having sex or were arguing, Mullins said both.

Later, Mullins told deputies that the victim “never said no,” and when he was asked if she gave consent, Mullins replied that “he though it was implied,” according to the complaint.

Mullins has been charged with attempted second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.