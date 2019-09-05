Man charged in Pennsboro after breaking into home and forcing himself onto resident, according to police

PENNSBORO, W.Va. – A man is in custody after breaking into a woman’s home and attempting to force himself upon her.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsboro Police Department, in the early morning of August 13, Mark Perkins II, 39, kicked in a door to a residence in Pennsboro.

Mark Perkins

The kick broke the door frame, and once Perkins was inside, he pushed the apartment’s resident to the floor and forced himself on her, biting her neck in the process, officers said.

While on top of the victim, Perkins made a “sexual thrust” while his and the victim’s genitals were touching, and he also held the victim’s hands over her head during this time, not allowing her to react, according to the complaint.

Officers said Perkins attempted to unbuckle his belt while still holding the victim’s hands, but she fought him off and Perkins fled from the residence.

After officers listened to the victim’s testimony, they confirmed the events by seeing the bruises on her body as well as the broken door frame to her apartment.

Perkins is charged with burglary and first degree sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.