MARLINTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he confessed that he fatally shot a woman in Pocahontas County.

Tanner Moore

On July 3, troopers with the Pocahontas detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the Locust Hill area of Marlinton for a dead on arrival (DOA), according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they saw a female victim, identified as Angela Garretson, “lying on her stomach over a hill in a recently cut field” with “two holes in the back of her hoodie,” troopers said.

Deputies requested a crime scene team from Elkins, which determined that “the victim had three gunshot wounds to her body,” according to the complaint.

On July 6, Tanner Moore, 25, of Marlinton, spoke with troopers at the Marlinton detachment after being read his Miranda rights, troopers said.

In a recorded statement, Moore “confided in [troopers] and confessed he had shot and murdered the victim.”

Moore is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.