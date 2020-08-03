Man charged in Randolph County after deputies pull him over for driving on a suspended license and find drugs in the vehicle

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after deputies pulled him over for driving on a suspended license in Randolph County and said they found drugs in his vehicle.

On Aug. 1, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Rt. 209 in the Huttonsville area, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Taylor

Deputies learned that the vehicle’s driver, Christopher Taylor, 31, of Mill Creek, was driving on a suspended driver’s license and performed a traffic stop on him, deputies said.

When deputies made contact with Taylor, they found a container in his pocket which held a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine and a pill which was identified as “Buprenorphine Hydrochloride,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and found a black case containing sets of scales, plastic bags, small “corner bags,” a bag containing a white crystal-like substance and a syringe; deputies also said they found a plastic container with a green leafy substance of presumed marijuana, deputies said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Taylor told deputies that “he was ‘doing a favor for a friend’ by delivering the ‘ice’ in exchange for cash,” according to the complaint.

When weighed, the white crystal-like substance weighed a total of 6.59 grams and the green leafy substance weighed 3.14 grams, deputies said.

Taylor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.