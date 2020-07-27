Man charged in Randolph County after troopers find fentanyl on his person during suspicious person call

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Randolph County after troopers said they found fentanyl on his person during a suspicious person complaint.

On July 26, troopers with the Randolph County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a suspicious person loitering across the street from Total Image Paint & Collision in Beverly, according to a criminal complaint.

Jonathan Nelson

When troopers arrived on scene they observed a white male whom troopers identified as Jonathan Nelson, 34, of Riverton, standing along U.S. 219, troopers said.

Nelson had a “large knife in a sheath on his belt,” which troopers removed and then performed a pat down search of Nelson’s person to locate any additional weapons, according to the complaint.

During the pat down, troopers said they found a black zipper case on Nelson’s person which contained “multiple” syringes, 22 small plastic bags and a gold canister which held a “large quantity of a translucent crystalline substance” of presumed methamphetamine.

Troopers later conducted a search of a backpack in Nelson’s possession which contained a set of digital scales which “bore residue of a translucent crystalline substance,” as well as the backpack containing a blue zipper bag with $50 in U.S. currency, according to a complaint.

The translucent crystalline substance was later field tested and returned positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, troopers said.

Nelson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.

