Man charged in robbery of Preston Taylor Community Health Center sentenced to 200 years in prison

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man suspected of robbing the Preston Taylor Community Health Center in September has been sentence to two centuries in prison after entering a guilt plea for the incident.

On Dec. 20, Arthur Baxter entered a guilty plea with the Taylor County Circuit Court, wherein he agreed to plead to the count of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the plea agreement.

Also in his plea, Baxter agreed to waive his right to a pre-sentence investigation, pay restitution to the Preston Taylor Community Health Center, and that the state recommended Baxter be sentenced to 60 years for the robbery charge and a term of 1 to 5 years for the conspiracy charge to run concurrently, the agreement states.

Despite the state recommending a sentence of 60 years, Taylor County Circuit Judge Alan Moats sentenced Baxter to 200 years, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord.

