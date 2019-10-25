Man charged in stabbing death of Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. — A Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate has been charged in the stabbing death of another inmate which occurred in an incident Wednesday.

On Oct. 23, officers with the Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department received a call in reference to a stabbing at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, according to a criminal complaint.

On the way to the prison, troopers received a time of death of the victim and learned that Randolph County EMS was on scene, troopers said. When troopers arrived at the prison, they were escorted to where the stabbing occurred, according to the complaint.

At the scene of the incident, troopers saw Allen Longwell lying on his back with blood on and around his body. Troopers also observed stab wounds on Longwell’s face, chest, arms and leg.

Troopers also saw on a bunk in the cell that there was a long metal rod “saturated with blood” and filed to a point on one end and bent to have a handle at the other; troopers said the weapon was consistent with Longwell’s wounds.

A correctional officer then told troopers that, during checks on two-man cells, Longwell was seen lying on his back, and the officer had assumed he fell out of his rack, but when the correctional officer entered the cell to check on Longwell, he discovered Longwell had been stabbed, according to the complaint.

Earl Click

The correctional officer then locked down the unit so a count of the inmates could be performed, troopers said, and during the count Earl Click, 33, was seen covered in blood.

Click told the correctional officer that “he was the one that they were looking for and that he was the one who did it,” according to the complaint. Correctional officers then placed Click in handcuffs and moved him to a solitary location, as well as separating all of Click’s cell mates into different locations, troopers said.

After learning that information, troopers saw Click’s clothing and shoes had been completely covered in blood, and that Click had scratched and bruises covering his body, according to the complaint.

Click is charged with first-degree murder. There is no bond.