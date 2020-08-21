Man charged in the death of Luka Grabb found not guilty of murder

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man charged with first-degree murder has been found not guilty of that charge, but a jury in his trial has found him guilty of two other charges from the same incident.

David Uphold

The defendant, David Uphold, had been indicted in the February 2019 term of the Marion County grand jury on the charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious assault, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the trial, which took place from Aug. 17-20, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police lab personnel, medical examiners with the state and Marion County and family members of the victim, Luka Grabb, as well as two co-defendants who previously pleaded guilty — Russel Kirk and Charles Carpenter — were called as witnesses, officials said.

On Aug. 20, the state and defense presented closing arguments, then on that same date at 5:30 p.m., the jury returned their verdict: Uphold was found not guilty on the charge of first-degree murder, but was found guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious wounding, according to the prosecutor’s office.

When sentenced, Uphold could face 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and 1-5 years for the conspiracy charge, but the prosecutor’s office is awaiting a pre-sentence investigation and report before giving its recommendation for Uphold’s sentencing, which will occur in early November, officials said.

Two other individuals charged in connection to the murder of Grabb — Vernon Carpenter and James Vincent — will be tried during the October term of the Marion County Circuit Court, according to the prosecutor’s office.