Man charged in Webster County after allegedly attempting to set 2 victims on fire

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Webster County after allegedly attempting to set two victims on fire.

On June 30, officers with the Webster Springs Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South Main Street in Webster Springs, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Dotson

At the residence, Christopher Dotson, 53, of Webster Springs “had poured kerosene or lamp oil” on two victims “and was trying to light it on fire,” officers said.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed Dotson, who “still had the container with the liquid inside and a paper wick in the spout of the container,” as well as seeing Dotson “with a lighter in his hand,” according to the complaint.

Officers were able to move in and remove the container from Dotson’s hand, and when back up arrived on scene, Dotson was already seated in the front yard of the residence, officers said.

Both victims of the incident told officers that Dotson “had indeed poured kerosene or lamp oil on them and through the house and had attempted to light it on fire,” according to the complaint.

Dotson has been charged with fourth-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.