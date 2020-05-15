Man charged in Webster County for attempting to continue sexual relationship with minor whom he sexually assaulted, troopers say

COWEN, W.Va. — A Webster County man faces sexual assault charges after investigators acting as a minor whom he abused in June messaged him online and he continued to attempt to have a sexual relationship with her, troopers said.

On May 11, troopers with the Braxton County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department received permission from a minor’s mother to access said minor’s Facebook Messenger account in order to make contact with a male whom the minor had disclosed sexually assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint.

Austin Cool

The incident, which happened in June of 2019, was disclosed to troopers during a forensic interview where she stated that Austin Cool, 22, of Camden-on-Gauley, sexually assaulted her twice at a residence in Cowen, troopers said.

When troopers made contact with Cool via Facebook Messenger on May 11, he stated that “he was sorry for hurting her” and for sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint, and during the conversation with Cool, he told troopers that he still “wanted to have a sexual relationship” with her even after being advised of her age.

During the conversations, Cool sent troopers, who were acting as the minor female, multiple explicit photos and an explicit video, and told her that he wanted to both of them to perform sexual acts on one another, troopers said.

On May 14, Cool messaged the troopers, who were acting as the minor female, that he was “walking to meet [her] at her residence,” and troopers who were sitting inside the residence when Cool arrived answered the door and advised Cool that he was under arrest, according to the complaint.

Cool has been charged with distribution/display of obscene material to a minor, as well as receiving five second-degree sexual assault charges. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.