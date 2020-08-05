Man charged in Westover after fleeing from officers on motorcycle

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A man has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference after fleeing from officers on his motorcycle in Westover, police said.

On Aug. 4, officers with the Westover Police Department observed a red motorcycle with no registration travel on Holland Avenue in Westover, according to a complaint.

Travis Copeland

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle, which officers later discovered was driven by Travis Copeland, 25, of Core, but Copeland “fled toward Fairmont Road at a high rate of speed,” officers said.

During a pursuit, “the motorcycle then disregarded the traffic light at the intersection of Fairmont Road,” and later, Copeland “laid the motorcycle down at the intersection of Fairmont Road and Mall Road,” according to the complaint.

Copeland has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Region Jail on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories