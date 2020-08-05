Man charged in Westover after fleeing from officers on motorcycle

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A man has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference after fleeing from officers on his motorcycle in Westover, police said.

On Aug. 4, officers with the Westover Police Department observed a red motorcycle with no registration travel on Holland Avenue in Westover, according to a complaint.

Travis Copeland

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle, which officers later discovered was driven by Travis Copeland, 25, of Core, but Copeland “fled toward Fairmont Road at a high rate of speed,” officers said.

During a pursuit, “the motorcycle then disregarded the traffic light at the intersection of Fairmont Road,” and later, Copeland “laid the motorcycle down at the intersection of Fairmont Road and Mall Road,” according to the complaint.

Copeland has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Region Jail on $5,000 bond.