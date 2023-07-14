CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly July 4 hit-and-run incident in Clarksburg.

It happened on North 2nd Street and West Pike Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Jefferson

During that incident, Clarksburg Police said Christopher Jefferson, 34, of Clarksburg, “feloniously, willfully, maliciously, deliberately and unlawfully struck and killed Gregory Bennett with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee” … “causing non-survivable injuries which resulted in the victim’s death on July 5,” officers said.

A witness to the incident told officers that Jefferson “intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle and dragged the victim under the vehicle for approximately 20 feet along the pavement while running the victim over,” according to the complaint.

Officers noted that Bennett “appeared to have tire tread marks on his body and injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to his abdomen and head,” which resulted in injuries that led to his death, officers said.

In hitting Bennett, Jefferson “failed to stop at the scene, render aid or away first responders, and instead traveled 0.6 miles away from the scene to his residence,” according to the complaint.

Jefferson has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $1 million bond.