MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Salem man has been charged after allegedly causing a baby physical harm while changing its diaper change in Monongalia County.

On June 8, officers with the Morgantown Police Department received information from Ruby Memorial Hospital of possible child abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Dylan Siddle

The information stated that a 15-week-old infant “had received treatment for a possible broken arm,” and that the child had been in the care of Dylan Siddle, 21, of Salem, while the child’s mother left the apartment to speak with a neighbor, officers said.

When the child’s mother returned, she “observed bruising on [the infant’s] arm and had responded to Ruby Memorial for treatment”; staff at Ruby advised that the infant’s “arm had been broken and that the medical staff did not believe [the child] could cause the injuries on their own,” according to the complaint.

Due to the infant’s injuries, the child’s mother “reviewed recorded baby monitor footage” and also showed the footage to officers. In the video, Siddle “takes the baby’s left arm in his right hand and the baby’s right hand in his left hand […] then squeezes the baby’s arm and hand until [the baby] begins to cry,” officers said.

After that, Siddle removed the baby from the crib and “while in the process of changing [its] diaper, pinch[ed] [the baby’s] face and sides,” before taking hold of the infant’s “legs in his hand and appear[ed] to force them open and down onto the crib,” according to the complaint.

During the diaper change, “Siddle’s thumbs are observed pressing into [the infant’s] legs in a pinching manner, causing [the baby’s] legs to bulge around Siddle’s thumbs,” and in the video, the infant “appeared to be in an agitated state,” officers said.

Later, “medical personnel revised the assessment and indicated [the infant’s] arm not to be broken,” according to the complaint.

Siddle has been charged with child abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.