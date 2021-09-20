Man charged with arson after allegedly setting a Summit Park home on fire to ‘rid it of demons’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire in Harrison County.

On Sept. 12, individuals with the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office were advised of a fire which took place on Still Street in Summit Park, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Brown

A firefighter on scene stated that when he arrived at the residence, Robert Brown, 69, of Clarksburg, said ‘I burned it’ and then left the area, fire marshals said.

In a later interview with fire marshals, Brown “admitted he had thrown an oil lamp into the attic” and then “set several pieces of paper on fire inside the garage,” according to the complaint.

During the interview, Brown stated that “he kept adding paper to the fire until the smoke and fire became so bad he was forced to leave the garage,” fire marshals said.

Brown “indicated he was trying to get rid of the people and demons he believed were located in the garage at the time,” according to the complaint.

Brown has been charged with arson. He is being held North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

