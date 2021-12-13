Man charged with arson after allegedly setting multiple fires inside his home

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly setting multiple fires inside a home in Philippi.

On Dec. 11, officers with the Philippi Police Department assisted firefighters with the Philippi Fire Department with a reported structure fire at a residence on Maple Avenue in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

While on scene, firefighters told officers that “they believe the fire was set intentionally,” and officers observed “a burn at the window near the kitchen sink” and that the “fire appeared to have started on the countertop,” officers said.

Officers observed multiple other fire areas, including a “fire that was in the kitchen trash” and “a fire that was on the couch in a separate room”; there was also a “burnt match stick on the floor” below the burnt couch, according to the complaint.

Micky Mayle

Later, officers arrived at Broaddus Hospital and spoke with Micky Mayle, 67, of Philippi, who was the only one at the residence at the time of the fire, officers said.

While speaking with officers, Mayle stated that “he was in the kitchen and was cooking eggs” and when he “sat down he could hear the fire alarm going off,” according to the complaint.

He then told officers he “could not give an explanation of the fire on the couch” or why the fires “were in multiple locations,” officers said.

Earlier that day, officers took a call from a man “that wanted to burn his house down,” and spoke to Mayle who said that “he did not mean it,” according to the complaint.

Mayle has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.