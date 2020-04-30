Man charged with arson in Marion County after troopers say he intentionally set outbuilding on fire

FOUR STATES, W.Va. — A man has been charged with arson in Marion County after troopers say he intentionally set an outbuilding on fire.

On April 4, troopers with the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department responded to a call of an arson at a residence on Creekwood Rd. in Four States, according to a criminal complaint.

Benjamin Snider

When troopers arrived on scene, they saw an outbuilding “engulfed on fire,” and spoke with witnesses to the incident who told troopers that Benjamin Snider, 35, of Four States, had arrived to the scene and was “very upset,” troopers said.

One of the witnesses told troopers that she saw him inside of the outbuilding with what looked like a flashlight, then another witness stated they saw flames coming from the outbuilding but didn’t see Snider inside, according to the complaint.

Troopers stated in the complaint that Snider set fire to the outbuilding and then left the scene.

Snider is charged with first-degree arson. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.