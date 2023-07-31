FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Terra Alta man was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a man in the back on Sunday.

Jesse Cupp

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened in the backyard of a Locust Avenue home and involved Jesse Cupp, 30, of Terra Alta, and a Fairmont man.

Cupp is accused of confronting the victim in his backyard.

The firearm Cupp used would not fire the first time that Cupp attempted to shoot the victim; the victim then began walking away from Cupp, according to the complaint.

Then, Cupp shot the man, hitting him in the back, the complaint alleges. The victim started trying to crawl away from Cupp, when Cupp fired another shot, missing him, the complaint said.

Cupp then fled the scene, the complaint said. It did not mention how he was caught or the condition that the victim is in.

Cupp was charged with attempted first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.