Man charged with attempted murder after firing 2 rounds at troopers attempting to serve arrest warrant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Fairmont after firing two rounds at troopers attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

On Dec. 3, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were informed of an individual wanted on a Capias warrant issued in Randolph County who was at a residence on Alta Vista Ave in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Anonthy McDonald

At 6:30 p.m. that same day, troopers arrived on the scene where the wanted individual, Anthony McDonald, 44, of Fairmont, was residing, troopers said.

Troopers began to search the residence, and “while clearing the second floor” a trooper “became concerned about a stepladder left below a small square attic portal,” and troopers attempted to gain entrance into the attic, according to the complaint.

After troopers “pushed the board off the portal, [McDonald] discharged two rounds” from a handgun at the troopers, both of which “struck near” the troopers, troopers said.

Troopers then “returned fire with their issued sidearms” and struck McDonald in the left leg and left arm, at which point McDonald surrendered and was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Following McDonald’s transport to Ruby Memorial Hospital, troopers executed a search warrant on the premises whereupon they found “a large quantity” of methamphetamine, sets of digital scales, a currency counter and $12,000 in cash, according to the complaint.

McDonald is being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession with intent to deliver. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,048 bond.