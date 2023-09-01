MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at someone early Sunday morning in Morgantown.

This comes after a shots fired incident on Beverly Avenue led to a Community Notice being issued by West Virginia University.

Jarius Brown

According to a criminal complaint, once officers arrived on Beverly Avenue, they made contact with multiple witnesses who gave the description of a man later determined to be Jarius Brown, 21, of Morgantown, who had worked at Fat Daddy’s the night of the incident, officers said.

Officers obtained a video that showed Brown strike the victim with a closed fist, then Brown “stepped back and fired one single gunshot round toward the victim,” according to the complaint.

Brown has been charged with wanton endangerment and attempted murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.