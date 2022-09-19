TUNNELTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a hammer in Preston County.

Bobby Tasker

On Sept. 19, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an assault taking place at a residence in Tunnelton, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller stated that Bobby Tasker, 26, of Tunnelton, “had struck [the victim] in the head with a hammer,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the residence on Number 4 Road, “There was large amounts of blood surrounding [the victim]’s body,” and the victim “was gurgling and moving his right arm incoherently,” according to the complaint.

At the scene, deputies located a “blood-soaked hammer laying on the ground beside” the victim; EMS members on scene told deputies the victim had “a hole in the right side of [his] head” and “multiple wounds in the back of his head,” deputies said.

EMS members stated that “the wounds were generally the same diameter as the head of the hammer” found on scene, and deputies also “noted the presence of brain matter on the floor” beside the victim,” according to the complaint.

The victim was transported via air medical service. Around that same time, deputies apprehended Tasker at another residence on Number 4 Road, deputies said.

After being read his Miranda statement, Tasker told deputies that “he did strike [the victim] with a hammer while he was standing,” and that when the victim fell from the blow, Tasker “struck him multiple times in the back of the head,” according to the complaint.

Tasker has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $750,000 bond.