Man charged with attempted murder stemming from 2020 stabbing incident in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in 2020 where he allegedly stabbed another man in Marion County.

On Aug. 23, 2020, deputies with Marion County Sheriff’s Department went to a home on White Oak Road for a stabbing incident, according to a criminal complaint.

A woman there told deputies that she and her boyfriend, Brandon Bird, 40, of Rivesville, got into an argument while outside, deputies said.

Brandon Bird

During that time, Bird “was loading his belongings from the vehicle” when the woman’s father approached him in an attempt to retrieve a firearm in Bird’s possession, which belonged to the man, according to the complaint.

At that time, Bird and the man got into an argument in the yard, which eventually moved to the porch, with Bird following the man and stating “Do you really want to do this right here?” and “We do have to do this right now,” deputies said.

After walking onto the porch, Bird “grabbed [the man] by the shoulders and pulled a switchblade knife and stabbed [the man] in the neck,” according to the complaint.

The man then fell to the ground with a puncture wound and a gash below his right ear, at which point Bird “took his backpack and .32 caliber pistol and ran into the woods,” deputies said.

Bird has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.