PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged with attempted second-degree sexual abuse after deputies say he threatened to sexually assault a woman at a store in Taylor County.

Joshua Trickett

On Aug. 17, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Little General Store in Pruntytown in reference to a call of an attempted sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with witnesses who stated that “an unknown male,” later identified as Joshua Trickett, 37, of Morgantown, “told her to go in the back room of the store,” and then “proceeded to reach over and lock the door of the store,” deputies said.

Trickett then said, “he was going to use zip ties he had in his pocket” and that “he wanted p**** and it would only take 18 minutes,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Trickett “tried to take her to the back of the store” … “where he knew there were no cameras,” but when a vehicle pulled up to the front of the store, Trickett “proceeded to unlock the doors and tell [the victim] he would be back tomorrow and he would get what he wants,” according to the complaint.

Deputies reviewed the store’s camera system, which captured the incident, as part of the investigation.

Trickett has been charged with attempted second-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.