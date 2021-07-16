Man charged with attempting to take drugs into Tygart Valley Regional Jail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Andrew Bartlett

BELINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged with attempting to take drugs into Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

On April 19, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of West Virginia State Police were dispatched to Tygart Valley Regional Jail about a person “bringing illegal substances into the jail and attempting to conceal them,” according to a criminal complaint.

Offender Picture
Andrew Bartlett

When troopers arrived, they made contact with correctional officers, who provided troopers with two evidence bags, one of which contained presumed methamphetamine, and the other contained presumed marijuana inside “a blue and black color plug,” troopers said.

Correctional officers also provided troopers with an incident report, which stated that Andrew Bartlett, 34, of Flemington, received a body scan that “came back positive,” at which point correctional officers performed a search, according to the complaint.

While stripping Bartlett, correctional officers “located a plug underneath Bartlett’s genitals,” troopers said.

Bartlett has been charged with transporting controlled substances into jail. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $2,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories