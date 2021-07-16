Man charged with attempting to take drugs into Tygart Valley Regional Jail

BELINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged with attempting to take drugs into Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

On April 19, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of West Virginia State Police were dispatched to Tygart Valley Regional Jail about a person “bringing illegal substances into the jail and attempting to conceal them,” according to a criminal complaint.

Andrew Bartlett

When troopers arrived, they made contact with correctional officers, who provided troopers with two evidence bags, one of which contained presumed methamphetamine, and the other contained presumed marijuana inside “a blue and black color plug,” troopers said.

Correctional officers also provided troopers with an incident report, which stated that Andrew Bartlett, 34, of Flemington, received a body scan that “came back positive,” at which point correctional officers performed a search, according to the complaint.

While stripping Bartlett, correctional officers “located a plug underneath Bartlett’s genitals,” troopers said.

Bartlett has been charged with transporting controlled substances into jail. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $2,000.