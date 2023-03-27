MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man has been charged with cyberstalking his West Virginia ex-girlfriend.

Derik Bowers

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Derik Bowers, 44, of Hagerstown was indicted on one count of stalking by a federal grand jury in Martinsburg.

Bowers is accused of harassing and intimidating his ex-girlfriend through text messages, phone calls and Facebook. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he once called the woman 815 times during a 48-hour period and sent her thousands of harassing text messages over a several-month period. He is also accused of embarrassing her and interfering with her livelihood using social media posts.

“Cyberstalking is a pervasive problem that we treat very seriously in West Virginia,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I encourage those who are being intimidated online and who suffer substantial emotional distress as a result to file a police report so that wrongdoers may be investigated and held to account.”

The charges come with a maximum of five years in prison.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.