BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies said he was driving while drunk with a child in his vehicle in Belington.

On Feb. 13, deputies with Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were in the area of Centre Avenue in Belington when they saw a red van “being operated in a reckless manner,” according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Sipe

Deputies said that the driver, Brandon Sipe, 38, of Belington, “did not yield while entering Dearborn Street” while traveling at a high speed.

After deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Dearborn Street, Sipe and a female passenger “switched seats”; when deputies spoke asked the woman, now in the driver’s seat, why she and Sipe had switched seats, Sipe stated it “was because he did not possess a valid driver’s license,” according to the complaint.

During this time, deputies observed an 8-year-old female juvenile inside the vehicle and also “detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from [Sipe’s] breath,” and Sipe admitted “he had ‘a couple beers two hours ago’,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies performed a search of the vehicle and found “a spilled Budweiser can” … “and the liquid was cold to the touch”; deputies then asked Sipe to perform a series of standard field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test which indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.114, according to the complaint.

Sipe has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.