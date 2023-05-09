ROCK CAVE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing a felony charge of DUI causing death after deputies say he admitted to running a woman over after consuming “four or five beers.”

Harold Samples

According to the criminal complaint against Harold Samples, 66, the incident happened on Saturday, May 6 at the woman’s Rock Cave home.

The responding deputy said the woman was on the ground, surrounded by EMS and fire personnel upon arrival. There were also “numerous cans” of unopened Bud Light near her, the complaint said.

The deputy spoke to Samples at the scene and smelled “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from him. That’s when, the deputy alleges Samples advised “he had consumed four or five beers prior to the incident” and that “he did not mean to hurt [the woman],” saying she “walked behind the vehicle while he was driving,” the complaint said.

Samples allegedly told the deputy that he was backing up when it happened.

The woman was taken by Upshur County EMS to a landing zone, and from there, she was flown from the scene with serious injuries.

Samples was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. He was then taken to St. Josephs Medical Hospital for a blood sample, before he was taken to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office for processing, and the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, where he is being held on $100,000 cash only bail.

The deputy was told that the victim had died from her injuries just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.