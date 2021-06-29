Man charged with DUI with death in Aug. 2020 fatal accident in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged with DUI with death as a result of a fatal accident in Morgantown from August 2020.

On Aug. 19, 2020, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle on Hartman Run Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Jeep Liberty and a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle with heavy damage, and “the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were laying in the roadway with that appeared to be life-threatening injuries,” deputies said.

Timothy Black

Inside the Jeep were Timothy Black, 30, of Maidsville, as well as a female passenger “complaining of back pain”; also during that time, Timothy Black provided deputies with false inrfomation and provided his identity as his brother’s, according to the complaint.

Deputies state that Black and the female passenger were traveling northbound on Hartman Run Road in the Jeep “when Black lost control of the vehicle, traveled left of center, traveled back across the roadway to the fog line on the right hand side, then traveled into the path of a 2011 Harley Davidson.”

At that time, “the motorcycle struck the Jeep in the passenger side resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles,” and resulted in “the driver of the motorcycle, the passenger of the motorcycle, and the passenger of the Jeep being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital,” according to the complaint.

After being transported, the Jeep’s passenger and the motorcycle’s passenger “were both taken into surgery for various injuries,” and the motorcycle’s driver, Richard Coleman, “died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash,” deputies said.

Black refused transport to Ruby, but was taken into custody “on outstanding warrants out of Pennsylvania,” and after being taken to Ruby for medical clearance, during which time he consented to a blood draw, according to the complaint.

A sample of Black’s blood was sent to the West Virginia State Police forensic lab for testing, and “the results state that Black had amphetamine, fentanyl and methamphetamine during in the crash which resulted in the death,” deputies said.

A search of Black’s record showed that he had his operator’s license revoked as a result of a previous DUI, according to the complaint.

Black has been charged with DUI causing death and two counts of DUI resulting in serious injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.