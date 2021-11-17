Man charged with inappropriate sexual conduct with 2 teen girls in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with two teen girls in Barbour County.

On Nov. 1, a 14-year-old female disclosed evidence of sexual abuse which took place during a Halloween party at a man’s house in Belington, according to a criminal complaint.

Ethan McLean

During the party, one of the home’s residents, Ethan McLean, 21, of Belinton, subjected her “to nonconsensual sexual contact” during the party where ‘there was drinking,’ troopers with the Philippi detachment of the West Virginia State Police said.

The juvenile stated that another young female noticed the incident with McLean and “called him over to get him away from her,” according to the complaint.

On Nov. 4, during an interview with the second female in the incident, a 15-year-old girl, troopers learned that the girl had seen the first incident, and so she ‘asked [McLean] to play beer pong so he would get away from her,’ according to a second criminal complaint in the incident.

After McLean left the 14-year-old female, he began touching the 15-year-old female inappropriately after being told ‘no,’ troopers said.

While playing, McLean made sexually explicit comments to the teenage girl after sexually assaulting her; when another man arrived at the residence, the juvenile stated that McLean stopped and “went outside to meet him,” according to the complaint.

McLean has been charged with third-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.