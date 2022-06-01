ERBACON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been charged after a juvenile disclosed incidents of sexual assault in Webster County.

George Carpenter

On April 19, 2021, troopers with the Braxton County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were present during a forensic interview in Webster County, according to a criminal complaint.

During the interview, the 13-year-old victim stated that George Carpenter, 51, of South Charleston, had sexually abused her at a residence on Hickory Flats in Erbacon, troopers said.

The juvenile victim said that she was 6-years-old when Carpenter forced her to perform sexual acts, according to the complaint.

Carpenter has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse and incest. He is being held in South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.